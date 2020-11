Hazzard sends sympathies after Downpatrick road death

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has expressed his sympathies after a woman died in a road collision in Downpatrick.

The South Down MP said:

"I was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of a woman in a road collision on the Belfast Road in Downpatrick.

“Any life lost on our roads is one too many.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this woman at this sad and difficult time.”