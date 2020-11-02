Sinn Féin protect Waterfront and Ulster Hall jobs - Beattie

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader in Belfast City Council, Ciaran Beattie, has this evening successfully proposed £200k of Council support for workers in Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall and Belfast City Council leisure centres.

Councillor Beattie said:

“This evening Sinn Féin has proposed £200k worth of financial support for workers in the Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall and Belfast City Council Leisure Centres.

“This intervention has protected 140 jobs in the Waterfront and Ulster Halls.

“A number of GLL staff working in Belfast City Council Leisure Centres, who have opted for voluntary redundancies, were also being offered what they felt were inadequate packages.

“This proposal will mean that those workers will be given a voluntary redundancy package that is in line with their Belfast City Council counterparts.

"This is an extremely challenging time for workers and families, especially in the mouth of Christmas.

"Sinn Féin is committed to supporting workers, families and protecting jobs during this pandemic."