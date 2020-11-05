Furlough extension good news for workers and families – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said moves to extend the furlough scheme until the end of March 2021 is good news for workers and families.

The East Derry MLA said:

“The extension of the furlough scheme until the end of March 2021 is good news for workers and families.

“It’s absolutely vital that workers and families have adequate financial support as we battle through the most difficult of times.

“We have been calling on the British Treasury to do the right thing and extend the scheme beyond December of this year and it’s a positive step that this has finally happened.

“As efforts continue to halt the spread of coronavirus, Sinn Féin will work to ensure workers have certainty.”