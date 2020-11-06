EMA payments should be extended over Christmas – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged the Education Minister to consider extending the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) during school holiday periods including Christmas, Easter and mid-term breaks.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) has been vital financial support to so many young people and their families.

“I have written to the Education Minister encouraging him to look at extending EMA during school holiday periods such as Christmas, Easter and mid-term breaks.

“It’s unacceptable that the Department hadn’t intended to pay this over the extended mid-term break in October but thankfully after pressure from myself and others, the Minister agreed for the allowance to be paid.

“Instead of trying to withhold this support from struggling students and families we should be looking at ways to extend this payment further throughout the year.

“I will continue to engage with the Minister and the Department on behalf of our students.”