Ba chóir cuireadh a chur ar Drew Harris teacht os comhair an Choiste na Gaeilge agus Gaeltachta - Pa Daly TD

Ba chóir cuireadh a chur ar Drew Harris teacht os comhair an Choiste na Gaeilge agus Gaeltachta - Pa Daly TD

Ag caint dó i ndiaidh cuireadh a chur ar Choimisinéir Drew Harris teacht os comhair Coiste na Gaeilge agus Gaeltachta, dúirt Teachta Dála Shinn Féin do Chiarraí Pa Daly:

"Bhí díomá orm sonraí a léamh faoin teagmháil idir An Garda Síochána agus an Coimisinéir Teanga ar cheist na gcainteoirí Gaeilge líofa ar an fhórsa.

"Léiríonn an tuairisc iarrachtaí an Choimisinéara Teanga an eolas ceart a fháil faoin líon Garda seachas an céatadán le Gaeilge acu i gceantracha Gaeltachta.

"Ó cuireadh an eolas ar fáil, léiríodh go raibh titim sa líon iomlán Garda le Gaeilge acu. Dúirt an Coimisnéir Teanga ina thuairisc go ndearnadh níos mo teagmhála leis na Gardaí na aon chomhlacht poiblí. Dár leis gur trua an scéil nach raibh toradh níos fearr ann.

"Fadhb leanúnach atá anseo againn le cúpla bliana agus is tábhachtach go dtabharfaí aghaidh air. Ní fiú reachtaíocht do Phobal na Gaeilge mura gcuirfí i bhfeidhm í.

"De thoradh ar seol uilig, d’iarr mise ar Choimisinéir Drew Harris a theacht os comhair an choiste leis an ábhar a phlé. Glacadh leis seo agus tá mé ag súil leis a theacht os comhair an choiste agus go gcuirfidh sé na coimmitmintí i bhfeidhm."

Drew Harris should be invited in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht - Pa Daly TD

Speaking after he invited Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in front of the Committee on Gaeilge and the Gaeltacht, Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly said the following:

“I was disappointed to read details of interactions between An Garda Síochána and An Coimisinéir Teanga on the issue of Irish speaking members of the force.

“The report clearly outlines the efforts of An Coimisinéir Teanga to receive the proper information on the number, rather than the percentage, of Gardaí stationed in Gaeltacht areas who speak Irish.

“Once the information was provided, it showed that there had been a decline in the overall number of Gardaí who speak Irish. An Coimisinéir Teanga stated in his report that more communications were sent to the Gardaí than any other public body, and, in his own words it was ‘regrettable’ a better outcome did not result from this.

“This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years now and it is important it is addressed. Legislative supports for the Irish speaking community are no good without real world resources.

“As a result, I have requested that Commissioner Drew Harris be invited to come before the committee to discuss the matter, which was agreed to. I look forward to his appearance and ensuring these important obligations are fulfilled.”