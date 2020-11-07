Gildernew expresses concern over COVID19 outbreak at Enniskillen nursing home

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed his condolences following deaths from COVID-19 at the Millcroft Nursing Home in Enniskillen.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said:

“The serious outbreak at Millcroft nursing home in Enniskillen is gravely concerning. To the families and staff affected I want to convey my deepest sympathy.

“This recent outbreak in a home that managed to stay COVID free until now is a sad reminder that we are dealing with a deadly virus.

“We need a robust pandemic strategy that protects the most vulnerable from the spread of the virus.

“The Department of Health must proactively introduce an effective and consistent programme of find, test, trace, isolate and support to fight this pandemic.

“A well coordinated strategy that includes all these components is the most effective way to protect people and especially our most vulnerable.

“In the immediate term the Department must provide the necessary support to all those affected by this tragic outbreak in Millcroft Nursing Home.”