Progress on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine "welcome" – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has welcomed the news of progress on Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“The progress on developing a Covid-19 vaccine is welcome.
“Pfizer is one of a number of companies with which the European Commission has engaged with on procuring a Covid-19 vaccine.
“If life is to return to any sense of normality, it will only be with the help of widespread vaccination against the disease.
“Sinn Féin supports the Right to Cure campaign, which is an EU-wide campaign that calls for all treatments, therapies and vaccines related to Covid-19 to be universally and freely available.
“We are calling on the Government to ensure that this becomes a reality.
“We cannot have a situation where those on low pay, and most at risk of contracting the virus in the workplace, cannot afford the vaccine.
“I have requested a briefing for opposition Health spokespeople on the EU Commission’s procurement programme, and I am seeking information on the Government’s plans for making the vaccines universally available once they are ready.”