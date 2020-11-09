Covid and non-Covid patients forced to share toilets at Naas General Hospital - Réada Cronin TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North, Réada Cronin, has said it is "alarming" that patients from the Covid Unit at Naas General Hospital are forced to share toilet facilities with non-Covid patients, and also access those facilities through a non-Covid ward.

Teachta Cronin said:



“It beggars belief that patients with Covid19 must access their toilets through a non-Covid ward, and that both groups of patients must share these toilet facilities, their cubicles side by side.



“Globally, proper isolation is critical to the management of this virus, the protection of staff and the saving of lives.



"Therefore, that in Naas General Hospital patients with Covid are accessing toilets through non-Covid wards, and both groups are sharing the facilities, is absolutely not acceptable.



"It puts patients, health-care workers and the community at unnecessary and avoidable risk.



“This morning I spoke to patients, relatives and staff at Naas General Hospital and immediately contacted the Minister for Health to discuss what they told me.



"They are worried and, in fact outright disbelieving, that this is the situation they are in. I realise he is busy, but I urge him to make contact with me as soon as possible.



“The Minister needs to act immediately to make sure that Covid patients in Naas General Hospital have their own designated toilet facilities, accessed directly and used only by them.



"We want our people to get well and stay well. Clearly, Naas General Hospital needs extra help from the HSE, both in this urgent matter and the wider situation at A&E that is worrying staff. Nothing else will do."