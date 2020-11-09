Government playing games with Dáil schedule to distract from serious issue surrounding the Fine Gael leader - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD has said that the government's rescheduling of Dáil business this week and the tabling of a confidence motion in the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar are part of an attempt to stymie Opposition voices and distract from the serious issue of Leo Varadkar leaking confidential government information to a friend.

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said:

"The government are now proposing a confidence motion in the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, that has the intentional effect of dramatically reducing the speaking time available to all Opposition parties and groups and in turn, dramatically increasing government speaking time.

"Sinn Féin and the other Opposition parties and groups put forward alternative scheduling options to the government today but they have rejected them with excuses that don’t stack up.

“It is clear that the government are trying to stymie Opposition voices and are trying to distract from the real issue at hand by playing games with the Dáil schedule.

"The fact is that Leo Varadkar - while he was Taoiseach - disclosed confidential government information to a friend and he can offer no credible reason for his actions. He must be held accountable for that; but Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party clearly want to try and brush this serious issue under the carpet."