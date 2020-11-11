Maskey extends condolences following health worker COVID19 death

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a Belfast Health Trust worker who died today due to COVID19.

Speaking the West Belfast MP said:

“This evening it was announced that a Belfast Health Trust worker passed away with COVID19.

“Tragically this the third death in the same family as a consequence of COVID19.

“Like many in our health service, this member of the Belfast Health Trust worked tirelessly in challenging circumstances to care for the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

“We owe them a great deal of gratitude.

“All our frontline workers must be actively supported and supplied with Personal Protective Equipment to protect them and their families.

“It is also crucial that the public continue to follow guidelines to minimise the spread of COVID19 and pressures placed on our health services.

“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences and that of the community of West Belfast to his family, friends and colleagues.”