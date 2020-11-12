Sorca Clarke TD welcomes announcement of independent Jadotville review

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Defence, Sorca Clarke TD, has welcomed an announcement in the Seanad by Minister for Defence Simon Coveney that an independent group of experts will review the issue of medals for gallantry for those involved in the events in Jadotville in September 1961.

Teachta Clarke said: “I welcome this development. The establishment of this review board is testament to the work of veterans and their families; including Pat Quinlan’s son Leo, journalists and writers such as former Defence Forces member Declan Power, who continued to persevere with their fight for justice and recognition for these brave soldiers.

“This independent group of experts will include ex-military officers, an historian and an academic.

“I want to echo the view of Jadotville veterans who want the opportunity to give their story to the proposed review board.

“The 8 surviving members of A Company and the memories of those who have passed deserve to be honoured as the brave heroes they were. It is crucial to forever remove the perceived tarnish of being a Jadotville Jack.”