‘A critical role remains for President Biden’s administration in Ireland’ - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has said whatever the outcome of Britain’s future relations negotiations with the EU, there remains a ‘critical role’ for the new US Administration to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Writing in his latest blog on AnPhoblacht.com on the historic US election result, Declan Kearney said:

“One of the most significant and enduring results of US foreign policy in the last three decades has been America’s contribution to the Irish peace process.

“Our peace process stands out as the most successful transition away from political conflict to peaceful, democratic politics in the northern hemisphere.

“Today the US remains a key stakeholder in the peace settlement and political architecture enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

“American administrations since then have recognised the importance of not taking our peace and political processes for granted, unlike others.

"The welcome statements by Congressmen Richie Neal and Brendan Boyle, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi which cautioned against damage for the Good Friday Agreement arising from Britain’s reckless departure from the European Union (EU), and then reinforced by President elect Biden himself, are reassuring.

"Whatever the outcome of Britain’s future relations negotiation with the EU; there remains a critical role for the US administration in Ireland.

"It is essential that the Irish peace process and resilience of the island economy continues to benefit from the good will and support of this new Presidency.

“The international community will also look towards the new Biden administration to act positively and collaboratively on critical global issues.

“There will be much hope that the new President will bring the USA back to the Paris Climate Change Accords, and the US/Iran Nuclear Agreement.

“There is a need for a new approach to be taken by American foreign policy towards Palestine.

“Formal recommitment to the ‘Two State Solution’, on the basis of the 1967 borders; acting in support of Palestinian national and human rights; and, intervening to end the siege of Gaza, would represent a very significant regional diplomatic initiative within the Middle East.

“President Biden’s administration will do us all a great service by embracing these challenges and giving leadership on making our shared world a more peaceful, sustainable and equal place for all its citizens.”