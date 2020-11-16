‘Change in contracts could lead to Derry employment opportunities’ - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said the implementation of social clauses in government contracts could lead to employment opportunities for people in Derry.

Speaking after meeting with Minister Conor Murphy with local community and voluntary workers, the party spokesperson for promoting regional equality said:

“Today, we met with Finance Minister Conor Murphy to raise the issue of social clauses and the need to maximise the impact of the £3 billion spent by the Executive each year on contracts within our communities.

“We raised the idea of including social clauses into contracts which would make it compulsory for companies to employ people who are long term unemployed and offer apprenticeships to our young people.

“I welcome confirmation from the Finance Minister that his department are looking at procurement policies across government and that he is willing to work with the community and voluntary sector to improve the situation.

“This is a positive development that could lead to many more long term unemployed and young people across our city having access to employment through these programmes.”