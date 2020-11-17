Community shocked at Ballymoney road deaths - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the community is in shock following the deaths of two people in a crash near Ballymoney.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"The local community has been shocked and saddened to learn of the deaths of a man and a woman in a road crash on the Benvardin Road near Ballymoney.

"I have no doubt the community will support the families of those who died in the days and months ahead.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in this crash at this sad and difficult time.”