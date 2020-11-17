Dillon welcomes report from IRC

Sinn Féin MLA and justice spokesperson Linda Dillon has welcomed the publication of the third report on the Independent Review Commission on tackling paramilitarism.

Linda Dillon said:

"Today`s report highlights the onset of Brexit and the British government`s continuing refusal to deal with the past by implementing the Stormont House Agreement legacy mechanisms in a human rights compliant manner.

"As outlined in the report, both have the potential to further and greatly complicate the ending of paramilitarism.

"The report also emphasises the importance of the Twin Track Approach to ending paramilitarism, which combines a strong policing and criminal justice response alongside long-term investment to tackle the deep, socio-economic issues in working-class communities impacted by these criminal gangs.

“It pays particular attention to the issue of educational under-attainment and its correlation with indicators of paramilitary activity.

"It makes a timely reference to how we mark past historical events in the context of competing narratives. This is especially relevant as we enter into a period of marking a number of key centenaries, which if not handled sensitively and incorporating all historical perspectives could hamper efforts to build a more inclusive society.

"Other recommendations in the report highlight the need to develop the role of the political advisory group, inclusive of representatives of the five main parties and for consideration to be given to the establishment of a transition process for paramilitary groups as distinct from individual members making that transition.

"We will continue to engage with all the parties and the programme board to ensure that all six recommendations are endorsed and implemented in the manner intended."