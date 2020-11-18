Human rights report on children in Direct Provision 'underlines need for action' - Pa Daly TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Equality, Integration and Law Reform, Pa Daly TD, has described findings from the Irish Centre for Human Rights’ report on children in Direct Provision are "dire" and "underline the need for action".
Teachta Daly said:
“It is sad to state that we have yet another report on Direct Provision to examine. Its conclusions are dire, but sadly unsurprising.
"The report itself states: ‘The continued reliance on Direct Provision shows the Irish State’s failure to learn from its 20th century history which demonstrates the detrimental life-long impact that institutionalised living has on children’.
“Among other conclusions, the report also finds access to proper food and nutrition for children is limited, and alternatives to the system of Direct Provision are cheaper as well as being more humane.
“I have recently written to the Minister for Justice and the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in relation to the report of the Expert Advisory group.
"I made clear that the report offers a sensible and humane path towards ending the Direct Provision system, and that its proper and timely implementation is key.
"I also highlighted that an Approved Housing Body model should be examined, in partnership with local authorities.”
“We in Sinn Féin believe it is time to end the cycle of report and consultations on the issue, and for the government to demonstrate that it is serious about ending this cruel and inhumane manner of treating people.”