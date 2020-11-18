Concerns over safe staffing levels must be addressed - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA, Colm Gildernew, has said concerns raised by the RCN director around the safety of staff and safe staffing levels in critical care units must be addressed immediately.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The levels of distress among our healthcare workers as outlined by the Head of the Royal College of Nurses Pat Cullen is very worrying.

“Health and social care workers are under unprecedented pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is vital the Department of Health do everything in thitseir power to ensure the safety of staff and the safe treatment of all patients.

"The resignation of 15 ICU nurses in the Belfast Trust and the redeployment of less experienced staff into critical, specialist roles is cause for grave concern.

"The spread of the COVID-19 virus is putting our health and social care workers under unacceptable and dangerous levels of pressure. Clearly what must be done first and foremost is to stop the spread.

"The Minister must commit to immediately ramp up the pandemic strategy - Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support is the best proven way to contain the spread of the virus.

"We owe it to our health and social care workers to invest in their safety."