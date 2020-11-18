TDs must vote against appointing former NAGP lobbyist to SIPO – Mairéad Farrell TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairéad Farrell TD, has called on TDs to do the right thing and vote against appointing a former NAGP lobbyist to the Standards in Public Office commission.



Her comments come ahead of a Dáil vote at approximately 21:30 tonight, on the issue.



Teachta Farrell said:



“I have been clear that the appointment of Geraldine Feeney to the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) commission is wholly inappropriate. SIPO is a vital institution for ensuring those in public office are held to account.



“Ms Feeney is not only a former Fianna Fáil Senator, but also a former registered lobbyist for the National Association of General Practitioners. It is possible that SIPO may soon be investigating the issue of the NAGP being leaked a confidential document by the Tánaiste.



“I am concerned that this represents a conflict of interest which would mean Ms Feeney is not suitable for the role.



“I am calling on TDs from all parties to do the right thing and vote against this appointment when it comes before the Dáil this evening.



“Too often with this Government, we see a revolving door between politicians and lobbyists. This does not serve the people or provide good governance. Sinn Féin are clear that this culture must stop if we are to see this Government be held to account.”

