Dolan demands clarity on Brexit licences issue

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called on the British government to clarify the legal position of southern driving licence holders who are resident in the north.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

“The south's National Driver Licence Service has issued clear guidance for northern licence holders living in the south. However, we have absolutely no clarity for southern licence holders living here in the north, who are in a similar legal limbo.

"The British government has been asleep at the wheel on this issue, and as a result some southern licence holders potentially face having invalid licences at the start of next year.

“My Sinn Féin colleague, Cathal Boylan, submitted an urgent written question to Minister Mallon to clarify whether drivers living here with southern licences will need to exchange those licences by the end of this year.

"The Minister's response indicates that her department is simply waiting for the British government to announce future arrangements before the end of the transition period. This is simply not good enough.

“The fact that there is no clarity on this less than two months from the end of the transition period is ridiculous and will be yet another Brexit related worry particularly for many cross-border workers and border communities."