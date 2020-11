Goodman condemns vandalism of wreaths

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Goodman has condemned vandalism of wreaths at a war memorial in Glengormley.

Cllr Goodman said:

"This incident where wreaths at the war memorial in Glengormley were damaged was wrong and I condemn it.

"There is no place for attacks like in our society.

"Monuments and memorials are important places in communities and should be respected.

"I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI."