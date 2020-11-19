Maskey condemns sectarian and racist graffiti in North Belfast

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Maskey has condemned those responsible for sectarian and racist graffiti in North Belfast.

The North Belfast Councillor said:

“In the early hours of this morning, sectarian and racist graffiti was daubed on the walls of a home in North Belfast.

“The home was due to be viewed today by families.

“This is a repulsive and sinister attempt to intimidate families from moving into this area.

“There is no place in our community for these cowards and their thuggish actions.

“There is immense housing stress in North Belfast and there can be no ‘no-go’ areas for families.

“Moving into a home should a time of great relief and joy for many families, not a time of fear.

"Over the course of recent months, numerous homes have been attacked and daubed with sectarian and racist graffiti.



“Sinn Féin has been in contact with the PSNI to raise our very serious concerns around this ongoing campaign of intimidation against families in North Belfast.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI."