Kearney welcomes Beechmount Park resurfacing works

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed a long awaited DfI approved resurfacing scheme of works which is now underway in Beechmount Park in Randalstown.

Declan Kearney said,

“I was delighted to receive confirmation from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) that this scheme of works would commence in Beechmount Park to address long standing concerns about the estate’s road surface and footpaths.

“I began making representations to senior DfI officials, on behalf of residents regarding this situation, in April 2018. It was clear that the roadway servicing the estate was in a very dangerous condition with potholes and uneven surfaces creating significant safety issues for all road users and pedestrians. The maintenance of the footpaths was also below standard.

“Despite the delay, and my repeated representations to the Department over the last two years, I am very pleased that persistence has delivered this result, with DfI eventually allocating the required budget and commissioning a scheme to refurbish the road and footpath surfaces.

“As ratepayers, the residents of Beechmount Park are entitled to good quality roadways and footpaths in their neighbourhood. I want to thank local people for their continued patience in waiting for this improvement scheme which will be completed in four weeks.”