MacManus Welcomes Paper on Economic Benefits of Unity

MacManus Welcomes Paper on Economic Benefits of Unity

Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest, Chris MacManus, has said that a new discussion paper published by Sinn Féin highlights that Irish reunification makes economic sense for the island of Ireland.

Speaking from Sligo, MacManus said:

“Today Sinn Féin launched our document on Irish Reunification. This document is a comprehensive study on the economic benefits a United Ireland would have for our entire island.”

“As the Tory Brexit train speeds towards exiting the EU, it is absolutely vital that we protect citizens from the worst implications that Brexit brings. That means protecting citizens’ rights and our economy.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP said “This publication highlights how people across the north have benefited from EU programmes such as CAP. PEACE, Interreg etc. and how dragging the north out of the EU will negatively impact the six-county economy.”

“An example of this is in the agriculture sector, where farmers in the north of Ireland from all backgrounds are increasingly advocating reunification and reclaiming access to the EU.”

“From 2014 to 2020, the six-counties was allocated €2,299 million from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). Altogether, EU funding for the region is estimated at around £600 million (€710 million) a year (other things included in this are Horizon, ERDF, EU social fund. Interreg ,Peace, fisheries) . With the northern economy valued at £44 billion in 2016, this represents around 1.4 % of the region’s GDP.

MacManus asserted that the EU would continue to protect the rights of citizens in the six-counties and would play a crucial role in the reunification process, “The European Union has always supported the Peace Process. EU political support was crucial in reunifying Germany and the EU is unambiguous in supporting the end of Turkish occupation of Cyprus. In April 2017, the EU asserted that in the event of reunification the North would automatically re-enter the European Union.”

The Sinn Féin MEP concluded by saying “Irish reunification is not only economically advantageous, but it is also achievable. It is time for us all to put our shoulder to the wheel and drive the conversation to make sure all voices are heard, in shaping a United Ireland and I will be doing this out in Brussels.” - ENDS

Link to publication:

https://www.sinnfein.ie/files/2020/Economic_Benefits_of_a_United_Ireland.pdf