Reports regarding criticism of students clothing at a Carlow school 'very concerning' - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has expressed serious concern regarding reports of female students at a Carlow secondary school being told by teachers not to wear tight-fitting clothing to PE as it is distracting for staff.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

"The reports I have read this afternoon are very concerning.

"It is clear that many students and their families have been very hurt by this - and rightly so. It is also clear that female students felt singled out as the restrictions on what students should wear does not seem to have been addressed to male students.

"Sinn Féin has contacted the school in order to seek out their version of events. I also believe the Department of Education should seek to establish what happened in this school, and if the policy being applied by the school is in keeping with the best principles of respect, equality and dignity.

"Young women and girls today face a society where their bodies are constantly under scrutiny, and in many instances are shamed because of their appearance. This is not acceptable.

"It is particularly important that we ensure that young women and girls are not subject to this when they are at school, and the Department of Education must ensure all schools do not use uniform policy in a way that is in any way hurtful and insensitive."