Archibald condemns Coleraine gun attack

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned a gun attack in the Heights area of Coleraine tonight.

The East Derry MLA said:

“I condemn the gun attack in the Heights area of Coleraine which has left a man in hospital.

“There is no place for guns on our streets or actions like this.

“These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to police.”