Hazzard welcomes Joe Biden comments on Brexit

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed the US President-Elect Joe Biden’s reiteration that there should absolutely be no hard border in Ireland.



The South Down MP said:



“I welcome the President-Elect of the United States, Joe Biden, again reiterating that there can be no return to a hard border in Ireland.



“His latest comments in support of the Irish peace process follows previous commitments by Joe Biden that there will be no trade deal between the US and Britain if the Good Friday Agreement is beached.



“Throughout the Brexit negotiations, senior politicians from both mainstream political parties in the United States have stood strong and stood firm in their protection of our peace process.



“Their message has been consistently clear: any breach of the Good Friday Agreement is unacceptable and will ensure there is no trade deal between the US and Britain.



“As we enter this crucial phase of the Brexit negotiations with less than 36 days until the end of the transition period, the British government must fulfil their legal obligations as contained in both the Good Friday Agreement, and the EU Withdrawal Agreement.”