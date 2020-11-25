Condolences on death of David Dinkins – Gerry Adams

Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has extended his solidarity and sympathy to the family of former New York Mayor David Dinkins who died on Monday.

Gerry Adams said:

“I had the great pleasure to meet David during some of my visits to New York. He was always very welcoming and during his years as Mayor of New York. David was critical of British government policy in Ireland.

“In 1989 he supported Joe Doherty’s application for political asylum in the USA and three years later Mayor Dinkins was one of those who supported Joe Doherty’s legal battle against eventual extradition.

“His philosophy and commitment to equality is best summed up in his statement shortly after taking office when he said: “I intend to be the mayor of all of the people of New York. This administration will never lead by dividing, by setting some of us against the rest of us or by favouring one group over others…”

“To his family, and many friends and colleagues I extend my deepest condolences. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.”