Eir cannot blame Covid for their own failings - Darren O’Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications Darren O’Rourke TD today challenged Eir’s CEO at the Oireachtas Communications Committee and said they must urgently address their atrocious customer service and work to regain the trust of consumers.

The Meath East TD said:

“I simply do not accept Eir’s excuse of blaming Covid-19 today for the failings in their customer service.

“Eir has a dreadful reputation in relation to the service it provides, and that well predates the pandemic this year.

“The CEO apologised to the Committee today, but there is no point apologising in Leinster House, they need to apologise to the customers they have let down.

“I asked the CEO directly if they would consider putting their money where their mouth is. I called on them to make a gesture of goodwill, such as offering a one-month waiver to their pensioner customers, to acknowledge the frustration and anger felt by customers who have been let down.

“Unsurprisingly there was a blunt rejection of this. The company is hugely underestimating the level of anger out there. I have never seen the scale of frustration experienced by Eir customers.

“Eir is a hugely profitable company. They reported operating profits of €222m in the three months tor September. They have a massive job of work to improve their customer service, their reputation and to regain the trust of consumers.

“Eir highlighted the number of staff they lost this year due to Covid, which has increased customer service wait times.

"But they need to look in the mirror. They need to examine the low wages they are offering staff and consider how this is impacting on staff turnover. They need to ask themselves how other companies have managed so much better during Covid.

“I have no confidence that the problems raised today at the Committee will be addressed by Eir themselves. It is imperative ComReg are given the powers of enforcement they need to resolve the problems in this sector. I fear we will be a lifetime waiting for Eir to do it.”