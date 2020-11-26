Beattie welcomes additional funds for food parcels in Belfast

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has welcomed an additional £100k for food parcels to support those most in need.

Councillor Beattie said:

“I am delighted that my proposal for Belfast City Council to commit an additional £100k to purchase food parcels to support the most in need over Christmas has received support.

“This additional money, on top of the £300k already agreed by Belfast City Council, will be used to purchase thousands of food parcels and support vulnerable children, families and older people across Belfast.

“Christmas is a financially challenging time of the year for many and we must do all we can to support those most in most.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to tackle holiday hunger and ensure that no-one goes hungry this Christmas."