Taxi drivers must be included in Department for Economy's business support scheme – Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan is calling for taxi drivers to be included into the Department for Economy’s Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme, after initially being excluded.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Taxi drivers were very disappointed to learn they were excluded from the Department for Economy’s Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme.

“This was despite the Minister for Infrastructure raising expectations that taxi drivers will be included in the scheme.

"My party colleagues in the Economy committee have been calling for their inclusion in part B of the scheme and I have also written to the Economy minister on this issue.

“These drivers have been hard hit for months now and need to get the proper support the sector needs during this unprecedented pandemic.”