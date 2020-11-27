Rogan calls for condemnation of bilingual signage vandalism

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has called on UUP Councillor Alan Lewis to immediately clarify his comments and to condemn those responsible for vandalising bilingual signage at Drumcraw Crossroads.

The South Down MLA said:

“As opposed to condemning those responsible for vandalising bilingual signage at Drumcraw Crossroads, we have the bizarre situation wherein UUP Councillor Alan Lewis appears to be blaming the signs for being there.

“Councillor Lewis has said that he has pointed out the signs are ‘divisive’ and that they ‘will be targeted’.

“As a public representative, Councillor Lewis should be standing up against vandals and these petty hate crimes. He needs to clarify his comments on this issue.

“The Irish language is not divisive, it is an inclusive language that is thriving in South Down and increasingly being enjoyed by all members of our society from across the community.

“Those involved in these hate crimes will not succeed in their narrow minded and regressive agenda.”