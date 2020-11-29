Anderson condemns Waterside pipe bomb attack

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has condemned a pipe bomb attack in the Waterside area of Derry.

The Foyle MLA said:

“This pipe bomb attack, which destroyed a van in the Knockwellan Park area of the Waterside, was wrong and must be condemned.

“Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but anyone passing by in the vicinity of this van could have been seriously injured.

“Those behind this attack have nothing to offer the community and need to end these reckless actions immediately.

“This is the latest in a series of pipe bomb attacks in the Waterside area with five this year and the PSNI needs to step up its effort to bring these criminal gangs to book.

“I would encourage anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”