Active Travel Legislation can transform transport strategy - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has called on Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to introduce active travel legislation.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“There is wide recognition and countless pieces of research which document the benefits of active travel.

“Increasing cycling and walking can help achieve sustainability in our transport, protect the environment and improve the physical and mental health of our citizens.

“However, in order to maximise the full potential of active travel it is crucial that modern and world-class infrastructure is put in place.

“The introduction of active travel legislation in the North can help place walking and cycling at the heart of transport strategy moving forward.

“This could include requiring the provision for cycling and walking infrastructure in new road schemes and when redeveloping current ones.

"There is some great examples of Active Travel Legislation internationally, with countries such as Wales having an Active Travel Act that requires the mapping of all present and potential future active travel infrastructure across the country.

"Active Travel legislation could help put active travel centre stage in the north and Sinn Féin will continue to press for the need for this transformative legislation."