Public Health Specialists ignored despite pandemic role – David Cullinane TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has called on the Minister for Health to recognise the key role that specialists in Public Health Medicine have played in tackling the Covid19 pandemic.
Teachta Cullinane said:
“Public health specialists have played a key role in tackling the ongoing Covid19 pandemic.
“They have had no meaningful engagement from the Department of Health in 5 months.
“They have worked tirelessly and quietly on the frontline, battling outbreaks across the state, and they are at the centre of our outbreak management system.
“Public health departments have been understaffed and under-resourced for decades at this point.
“The important role of public health medicine in maintaining a healthy Ireland had been forgotten until the pandemic struck.
“Sláintecare commits to a consultant-led model, including public health.
“They already perform the job, and they have chosen three days of strike action in January.
“If Minister Donnelly is serious about fully staffing public health departments and filling vacancies, he must step up to the mark and honour his commitments.”