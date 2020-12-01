Government must ensure Topman and Topshop workers' entitlements are protected - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment and Workers' Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has said the government must ensure that the jobs and entitlements of workers at Topman, Topshop, and the whole of the Arcadia Group, are protected after provisional liquidators were appointed to the company.

Speaking this morning, Teachta O’Reilly stated:

“The appointment of provisional liquidators to the Arcadia Group, which owns Topman and Topshop, among others stores, is another incredible blow for workers and the retail sector in Ireland.

“The government must do all they can to facilitate saving the jobs across these stores.

“It has been announced that the shops intend to continue trading through Christmas under the provisional liquidators, in an effort to maximise the value of the stock.

“However, if the jobs can’t be saved, then it is imperative that the monies secured from the sale of this stock is ringfenced for a decent redundancy package for workers.

“The government need to immediately lay down the law to the liquidators and the company.

“We cannot have another Debenhams situation, which, disgracefully, has not been resolved yet.

“There are 487 people employed in Arcadia Group stores, and they must be the priority for the government, and that must be conveyed to the liquidators and Arcadia Group.

“There have also been reports that there is a shortfall in the Arcadia pension fund of £350 million - this hole must be plugged by Arcadia owner Philip Green.

“If Mr Green has enough money to be sailing around on a superyacht worth an estimated £100m when his company is heading towards liquidation, then he has enough money to cover this pension shortfall which occurred under his watch.

“The workers in Topman and Topshop, and across the Arcadia Group, must be the priority here, and it is imperative that the government stands up for them.”