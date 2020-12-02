Inequality stalks the lives of looked-after children - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said looked-after children and adults who have experienced care can face inequality throughout their lives.

The party's spokesperson for children and young people said:

"By every count, health, wealth and wellbeing, looked-after children fare worse, with data showing disproportionate levels of ill health, lower wages and higher levels of unemployment.

“There is a moral obligation for the state to improve the lives of children in their care.

"Policy makers and service providers must do better.

"The Children’s Co-operation Act places a duty on departments and agencies to work together and pool resources to secure improvements.”