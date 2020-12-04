Implementation of Stormont House key to dealing with legacy – Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said today the implementation of the Stormont House Agreement remains the way forward to dealing with the legacy of the past.

Gerry Kelly said:

“Sinn Féin representatives engage with a wide range of political and civic bodies to discuss the impact of legacy issues on the families of victims and to promote reconciliation.

“In one of these engagements a Sinn Féin official attended a seminar on legacy issues at the invite of the Archbishop of Canterbury in October this year.

“The focus of the seminar was on the Stormont House Agreement.

“In the absence of any formal engagement by the British government on the legacy issue despite commitments it made as part of the New Decade New Approach Sinn Féin will continue to engage with victims and their families and all other stakeholders on the legacy issue.

“The British government has failed to implement its political agreements and is using legal processes to resist disclosure, investigation and accountability to facilitate immunity for state agents over the right of victims to access truth and justice.

“It is Sinn Féin’s consistent position that the implementation of the Stormont House Agreement between the two governments and the political parties offers the best way forward to dealing with the legacy of our past.”