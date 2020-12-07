‘Landmark day for equality in the north’ - Sheerin

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed a change in the law which allows couples to convert their civil partnerships to marriage from today.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“This is a landmark day for couples across the north as the first civil partnerships will be converted to marriage.

“Finance Minister Conor Murphy has confirmed that 17 couples are expected to convert their civil partnerships to marriages today, with 32 planned by the end of the week.

“This change in the law is another important step towards achieving full LGBT equality and removing barriers to allow people to marry the one they love.

“I want to pay tribute to all those who have campaigned for the right to marriage equality over the years and didn’t give up the fight.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with and work alongside our LGBT community, support networks and groups to achieve full equality.”