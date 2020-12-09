Outlaw the advertising of unfit rental properties – Senator Fintan Warfield
Senator Fintan Warfield has today called on the Government to outlaw the advertising of unfit properties to let.
Speaking in the Seanad Senator Warfield raised a recent advertised rental property that drew widespread criticism online due to its size and monthly rent.
Senator Warfield said:
“Recent advertisements on prominent rental platforms saw a huge reaction from many people wondering how this could be legal.
"From online pictures it is obvious that the space being advertised for a high monthly rent, falls well below safety standards.
"The oven was situated immediately beside the bed, with very little room to move around or store belongings. The monthly rent for this property was over €1000 a month.
"I am looking to address the question that many renters are asking; how can this be legal?
"If there are minimum requirements for the construction of apartments, then there should also be standards for properties advertised for rent.
"I have called on the Minister for Housing to come and debate how best to legislate quickly on the issue so that more people are not forced, through lack of supply, to take out high rents on potentially dangerous and unsuitable dwellings.
"People are rightly confused when on the one hand the Minister for Housing is set to restrict co-living due to concerns about minimum space per individual, while properties with less space than that proposed under co-living are advertised on supposedly reputable platforms.
"Rental advertising platforms and letting agents have a role to play in ensuring that our rental market is not undermined, that standards are upheld and that renters can interact with the rental market with dignity and respect."