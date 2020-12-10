McCann welcomes funding to support most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed a £6.5 million funding package to support the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fra McCann said:

"I welcome today's funding of £6.5m from the Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín for those helping those most in need on our society.

"This funding will be delivered along with councils, health trusts, charities and the community sector to make sure it gets to those who need it as quickly as possible.

"It will help provide food, tackle isolation and loneliness, support carers, children and older people, and provide access to support in dealing with period poverty.

"While Christmas is a joyous time for many for some it can be extremely difficult and hopefully this funding will go some way to helping them."