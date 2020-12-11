Dillon welcomes introduction of domestic homicide reviews

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the introduction of domestic homicide reviews by the Justice Minister.

The party’s Justice Spokesperson said:

“We know that levels of domestic abuse across Ireland have been on the rise for a number of years now, and there has been a great focus by the Executive on tackling domestic abuse.

“Tragically, on average six people are killed every year in the north as a result of domestic abuse.

“Domestic homicide reviews (DHRs) will allow an independent investigation into the circumstances of a domestic homicide with a view to identifying risk factors, patterns or emerging trends, and learning lessons and best practices with a view to improving services and responses to victims of domestic abuse.

“Any death arising from domestic abuse is one too many and DHRs will play a critical role in preventing future deaths.

“I am disappointed that the scope of DHRs will not cover death by suicide and I call on the Department of Justice to consider the further roll-out of DHRs to include this.

“We need to ensure that every avenue is explored to put in place all possible means of protection for victims of domestic abuse and violence to prevent future abuse or violence, or another tragic death.”