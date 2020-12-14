Young people need a new deal for the new year - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said young people are currently facing multiple challenges and they deserve a break.

The West Tyrone MLA was speaking prior to a departmental briefing to the Education Committee on a proposed strategy for Children and Young People.

The party’s spokesperson on children and young people said:

“Being young shouldn’t be a disadvantage but it often is.

“Many young people are either accruing debt for university places and training courses they can’t fully access or are leaving education early to support family incomes that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"Young people are struggling to secure fair access to housing, employment and services. They are facing homelessness, unemployment, low wages, and despite the high incidence of mental health issues amongst young people, inadequate access to care.

“At 16 you can pay tax, get married and start a family but you still can’t vote.

"Young people need and deserve a new deal.”