Sinn Féin reject price increases at Belfast leisure centres

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin has welcomed support for a Sinn Féin proposal not to raise prices at Belfast leisure centres.

Councillor McLaughlin said:

“I welcome the support for the proposal brought forward by Sinn Féin not to raise prices at Belfast leisure centres.

“GLL who operate the leisure centres in the Belfast City Council areas had proposed a 2.5 per cent price hike.

“This would have put use of the leisure facilities beyond the reach of many at a time when we are encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle.

“A Sinn Féin proposal at the Active Belfast Board meeting to reject the proposal was supported which means that the cost of leisure services for the public will not increase.

“We will continue to oppose price hikes on behalf or ratepayers.”