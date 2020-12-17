Sinn Féin call on CCPC to investigate whether airlines breached consumers’ rights by denying cash refunds

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise Louise O’Reilly TD and spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD have written to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to request that an investigation be carried out into whether airlines breached consumers’ rights regarding refunds during the pandemic.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Yesterday, it was reported that a number of airlines are being investigated by the British competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, regarding concerns they breached consumer rights by failing to offer cash refunds for flights passengers could not take amid the pandemic.

“With that in mind, last evening, both myself and my colleague Teachta Darren O’Rourke wrote to the chair of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), to request that preliminary enquiries be conducted to determine if a full investigation is needed here as to whether any airlines breached consumers’ rights regarding refunds.

“We requested that the CCPC look at whether airlines breached Irish consumer rights by failing to offer cash refunds for flights passengers could not take amid the pandemic."

Teachta O’Rourke said:

“We specifically asked the CCPC to look at the situation around flights which people could not lawfully take during the lockdown of 27 March to 18 May, and the lockdown of 21 October to 1 December.

"Indeed, we also requested the Commission to check if airlines continued to operate flights despite people being unable lawfully to travel for non-essential purposes due to public health restrictions.

“Consumers have a right to be treated fairly and airlines have an obligation to abide by the law.

“Sinn Féin feel that the situation may warrant a comprehensive investigation by the CCPC in order to uncover if any airlines breached Irish consumers’ legal rights.”