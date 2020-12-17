John Brady TD applauds UN motion recognising Palestinian right to self-determination

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has welcomed the solidarity shown to Palestine at the United Nations following overwhelming support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Teachta Brady said:

“What we have witnessed at the UN is a massive declaration of support for the Palestinian people. A total of 168 states from across the globe, from every continent, voted to offer their support for the Palestinian cause.

"This also sends a clear message to the Irish government - it is now time to cease prevaricating.

"It is time to honour the wishes of the members of the Oireachtas, who six years ago this month voted to recognise the state of Palestine.

"The government must act now. It is way past time for Ireland to recognise the Palestinian state.”