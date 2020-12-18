Extend free period products to all public buildings - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has called for the provision of free period products in schools to be extended to all public buildings.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"I welcome the move from the Executive to make period products freely available in schools in the north.

"But we still have some way to go to tackle the inequality in menstrual health.

"Heavy menstrual bleeding is a common issue which one in five women experience leading to women and girls having to take time off school and work.

"It can lead to serious impacts on their personal and professional lives, as well as having an impact on mental health.

"Providing period products in all public buildings would not only help those struggling with period poverty but would also be of great benefit to women with heavy menstrual bleeding.

"It would also send out a strong and powerful signal about menstrual health equality and that women are valued in the public and professional world."