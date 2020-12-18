Irish street signs decision 'welcome step towards a progressive approach to language' - Walsh

Sinn Féin Councillor Séanna Walsh has said the decision of a Belfast City Council committee on erecting Irish language street signs is a welcome step towards a progressive approach to the language.

Cllr Walsh said:

“The adoption of this policy which will now go forward for ratification at full council in the New Year will ensure visibility of Irish street signage in the city to be normalised and for Belfast to be seen as a progressive shared space for all.

“The proposal would require just one resident or their local councillor to come forward with the proposal to erect a bilingual street sign and if this was to gain the support of 15% of residents on the electoral register then this would suffice to go forward for ratification by Council.

“This policy was made in conjunction with Irish language activists and NGOs as well as human rights group, Committee on Administration of Justice, we brought forward a policy which gained the support of the majority of parties at committee.

"More and more people use Irish on a daily basis across Belfast and the language is part of the fabric of the city and should be represented in our street signage.

"The Irish language adds to the cultural vibrancy of our city and tells the story of our streets and our place names."