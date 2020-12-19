Dolan welcomes North-South Ministerial Council meeting

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has welcomed today's meeting of the North South Ministerial Council bringing together all government ministers from across the island.

Speaking after today's meeting, Jemma Dolan said:

"I welcome today's meeting of the North South Ministerial Council co-chaired by the Joint Heads of Government in the north.

“The meeting brought together all government ministers from across the island.

"It is all the more important at this time that ministers from north and south are meeting, in line with the Good Friday Agreement, to discuss crucial issues such as the all-Ireland response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government ministers discussed the immediate issues of our response to COVID-19, the impending disaster which is Brexit and its impact on Ireland, north and south, as well as areas of co-operation around education, the economy and all-Ireland infrastructure projects.

"This is the 14th meeting of the North South Ministerial Council this year.

“It is key that this co-operation continues in 2021 as we continue the fightback against COVID, deal with the ongoing impact of Brexit and work to rebuild the all-Ireland economy."