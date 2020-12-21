Finucane reiterates call for public inquiry into Pat Finucane killing

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the British Government to end the delay in holding a public inquiry into the killing of human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Today the British Government has recognised that it breached the human rights of my mother, Geraldine Finucane, following its ‘excessive delay’ in deciding on whether to hold a public inquiry into the killing of my father and human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane.

"The Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that previous investigations into the murder were not effective and did not meet international human rights standards, and that the British Government would have to decide on whether to hold a public inquiry.

"Shamefully, the British Government took almost two years to respond to the Supreme Court ruling.

"This delay was an unjustified and an unlawful violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The British Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, has been ordered to pay damages to my mother for his ‘excessive delay’ on making a decision.

"It is time for the British Government to end their stalling tactics.

"Now is time for the British government to hold a public inquiry into the killing of my father, Pat Finucane."