‘Health Minister needs to bring forward travel restriction proposals’ - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the Health Minister needs to stop prevaricating and bring forward credible proposals on restricting travel to and from Britain in order to protect the health service from collapse.

Colm Gildernew said:

“The threat posed by the rapid rate of infection of the new strain of COVID-19 is extremely concerning.

“With the spike of infection rates in the south of England at present, almost 40 countries around the world have introduced restrictions on travelling to and from Britain

“The Health Minister needs to stop prevaricating and act to put in place restrictions on travel to and from Britain.

“Our health service is already under intense pressure and if the Health Minister does not bring forward credible proposals on travel restrictions there is a serious risk that it could be overwhelmed by this new strain.

“We simply cannot allow that to happen; we need action now.”